NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|3½
|(214½)
|at MIAMI
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-200
|Baltimore
|+168
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-180
|Kansas City
|+152
|at HOUSTON
|-360
|Oakland
|+290
|at LA ANGELS
|-152
|Minnesota
|+128
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-126
|at PITTSBURGH
|+108
|Chicago Cubs
|-116
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-102
|LA Dodgers
|-146
|at ST. LOUIS
|+124
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-126
|Miami
|+108
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-138
|at CINCINNATI
|+118
|at WASHINGTON
|-134
|Detroit
|+114
|Seattle
|-118
|at ATLANTA
|+100
|at N.Y METS
|-152
|Cleveland
|+128
|at TAMPA BAY
|-148
|Milwaukee
|+126
|at TEXAS
|-235
|Colorado
|+194
|at SAN DIEGO
|-122
|Boston
|+104
|at N.Y METS
|-148
|Cleveland
|+126
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at VEGAS
|-128
|Dallas
|+106
