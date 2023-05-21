NBA

Sunday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Boston(214½)at MIAMI

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TORONTO-200Baltimore+168
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-180Kansas City+152
at HOUSTON-360Oakland+290
at LA ANGELS-152Minnesota+128

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Arizona-126at PITTSBURGH+108
Chicago Cubs-116at PHILADELPHIA-102
LA Dodgers-146at ST. LOUIS+124
at SAN FRANCISCO-126Miami+108

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
N.Y Yankees-138at CINCINNATI+118
at WASHINGTON-134Detroit+114
Seattle-118at ATLANTA+100
at N.Y METS-152Cleveland+128
at TAMPA BAY-148Milwaukee+126
at TEXAS-235Colorado+194
at SAN DIEGO-122Boston+104
at N.Y METS-148Cleveland+126

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at VEGAS-128Dallas+106

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you