MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at N.Y METS-121SanFrancisco+102
at WASHINGTON-126Arizona+107
at MIAMI-130St.Louis+110
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFPittsburghOFF
American League
at CLEVELAND-120ChicagoWhiteSox+102
N.Y Yankees-155atDETROIT+135
Toronto-115atBOSTON-105
Minnesota-130atKANSASCITY+110
at OAKLAND-118Baltimore-102
at SEATTLE-150Texas+128
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Memphis(236½)atMINNESOTA
at UTAH6(210½)Dallas
Golden State(223½)atDENVER
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at FLORIDA-610Detroit+440
at NEW JERSEY-144Buffalo+120
at CAROLINA-240Winnipeg+195
at MONTREAL-134Philadelphia+112
at PITTSBURGH-134Boston+112
New York-128atN.YISLANDERS+106
at TAMPA BAY-130Toronto+108
at MINNESOTA-164Vancouver+136
at CALGARY-182Dallas+150
St. Louis-200atSANJOSE+164
at LOS ANGELES-265Chicago+215

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

