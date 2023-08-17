MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Seattle-230at KANSAS CITY+190
Detroit-136at CLEVELAND+116

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
N.Y Mets-132at ST. LOUIS+112
Arizona-112at SAN DIEGO-104
at LA DODGERS-148Milwaukee+126

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Boston-198at WASHINGTON+166

