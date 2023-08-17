MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-230
|at KANSAS CITY
|+190
|Detroit
|-136
|at CLEVELAND
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-132
|at ST. LOUIS
|+112
|Arizona
|-112
|at SAN DIEGO
|-104
|at LA DODGERS
|-148
|Milwaukee
|+126
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-198
|at WASHINGTON
|+166
