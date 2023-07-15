MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at KANSAS CITYOFFTampa BayOFF
at TEXAS-155Cleveland+135
Minnesota-170at OAKLAND+145
at SEATTLE-215Detroit+180
Houston-148at LA ANGELS+126

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PITTSBURGHOFFSan FranciscoOFF
at PHILADELPHIA-140San Diego+120
at N.Y METS-125LA Dodgers+105
at CINCINNATI-150Milwaukee+130
at ST. LOUIS-215Washington+185

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ATLANTA-145Chicago White Sox+125
at BALTIMOREOFFMiamiOFF
at TORONTO-170Arizona+145
at CHICAGO CUBS-135Boston+115
N.Y Yankees-162at COLORADO+136

