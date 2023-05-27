NBA

Saturday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Boston3(210)at MIAMI

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at DETROIT-115Chicago White Sox-105
Toronto-144at MINNESOTA+122
at BALTIMORE-126Texas+108
Houston-275at OAKLAND+225

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ATLANTA-130Philadelphia+110
at MILWAUKEE-148San Francisco+126
at CHICAGO CUBS-178Cincinnati+150
N.Y Mets-200at COLORADO+168

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y YANKEES-142San Diego+120
at SEATTLE-162Pittsburgh+136
Washington-110at KANSAS CITY-106
at TAMPA BAY-120LA Dodgers+102
Boston-130at ARIZONA+110
St. Louis-118at CLEVELAND+100
at LA ANGELS-210Miami+176

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at VEGAS-150Dallas+125

