NBA

Friday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Boston5(229)at ATLANTA
at NEW YORK2(211)Cleveland
Denver(223)at MINNESOTA

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-162Chicago White Sox+136
at N.Y YANKEES-132Toronto+112
at BALTIMORE-180Detroit+152
at TEXAS-200Oakland+168
at LA ANGELS-300Kansas City+245

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
LA Dodgers-164at CHICAGO CUBS+138
at PITTSBURGH-132Cincinnati+112
at PHILADELPHIA-290Colorado+235
San DiegoOFFat ARIZONAOFF
at SAN FRANCISCO-115N.Y Mets-105

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-126Miami+108
at ATLANTA-120Houston+102
at MILWAUKEE-174Boston+146
at MINNESOTA-200Washington+168
at SEATTLE-142St. Louis+120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Carolina-118at N.Y ISLANDERS-104
Boston-156at FLORIDA+130
at MINNESOTA-114Dallas-105
Edmonton-142at LOS ANGELES+118

