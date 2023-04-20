NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|5
|(229)
|at ATLANTA
|at NEW YORK
|2
|(211)
|Cleveland
|Denver
|2½
|(223)
|at MINNESOTA
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-162
|Chicago White Sox
|+136
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-132
|Toronto
|+112
|at BALTIMORE
|-180
|Detroit
|+152
|at TEXAS
|-200
|Oakland
|+168
|at LA ANGELS
|-300
|Kansas City
|+245
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-164
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+138
|at PITTSBURGH
|-132
|Cincinnati
|+112
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-290
|Colorado
|+235
|San Diego
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-115
|N.Y Mets
|-105
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-126
|Miami
|+108
|at ATLANTA
|-120
|Houston
|+102
|at MILWAUKEE
|-174
|Boston
|+146
|at MINNESOTA
|-200
|Washington
|+168
|at SEATTLE
|-142
|St. Louis
|+120
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-118
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-104
|Boston
|-156
|at FLORIDA
|+130
|at MINNESOTA
|-114
|Dallas
|-105
|Edmonton
|-142
|at LOS ANGELES
|+118
