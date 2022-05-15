MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at MIAMIOFFWashingtonOFF
at N.Y METSOFFSt.LouisOFF
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFPittsburghOFF
at MILWAUKEE-131Atlanta+111
San Francisco-150atCOLORADO+129
at LA DODGERS-229Arizona+190
American League
at TAMPA BAY-200Detroit+168
N.Y Yankees-220atBALTIMORE+184
at TORONTO-164Seattle+138
at BOSTON-122Houston+103
LA Angels-142atTEXAS+123
at KANSAS CITYOFFChicagoWhiteSoxOFF
Minnesota-135atOAKLAND+115

