NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|3
|4½
|(47½)
|Seattle
|at ATLANTA
|1
|3
|(40½)
|Green Bay
|LA Chargers
|3
|2½
|(45½)
|at TENNESSEE
|at BUFFALO
|9½
|8½
|(47½)
|Las Vegas
|at TAMPA BAY
|1
|2½
|(40½)
|Chicago
|at CINCINNATI
|3
|3
|(45½)
|Baltimore
|at HOUSTON
|1
|1
|(39½)
|Indianapolis
|Kansas City
|3½
|3½
|(50½)
|at JACKSONVILLE
|San Francisco
|6½
|7
|(45½)
|at LA RAMS
|NY Giants
|5½
|4½
|(39½)
|at ARIZONA
|at DALLAS
|3
|8½
|(38½)
|NY Jets
|at DENVER
|3½
|3½
|(38½)
|Washington
|Miami
|2
|2½
|(46½)
|at NEW ENGLAND
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New Orleans
|2
|3
|(39½)
|at CAROLINA
|Cleveland
|1
|2½
|(38½)
|at PITTSBURGH
College Football
Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Wisconsin
|6½
|6½
|(53½)
|at PURDUE
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Oklahoma
|14
|14
|(57½)
|at CINCINNATI
|Florida State
|2½
|2½
|(55½)
|at CLEMSON
|at TEXAS A&M
|7
|7½
|(50½)
|Auburn
|at OREGON
|14½
|19½
|(70½)
|Colorado
|at ALABAMA
|7½
|7½
|(55½)
|Ole Miss
|at LSU
|17½
|17½
|(55½)
|Arkansas
|Oregon State
|2
|2
|(OFF)
|at WASHINGTON STATE
|Ohio State
|3½
|3½
|(57½)
|at NOTRE DAME
|at PENN STATE
|10½
|14
|(OFF)
|Iowa
|Texas
|8
|8
|(OFF)
|at BAYLOR
|at SOUTH CAROLINA
|4½
|4½
|(OFF)
|Mississippi State
|at KANSAS STATE
|6½
|6½
|(OFF)
|UCF
|USC
|14½
|14½
|(OFF)
|at ARIZONA STATE
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
