NFL

Sunday

FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
at DETROIT3(47½)Seattle
at ATLANTA13(40½)Green Bay
LA Chargers3(45½)at TENNESSEE
at BUFFALO(47½)Las Vegas
at TAMPA BAY1(40½)Chicago
at CINCINNATI33(45½)Baltimore
at HOUSTON11(39½)Indianapolis
Kansas City(50½)at JACKSONVILLE
San Francisco7(45½)at LA RAMS
NY Giants(39½)at ARIZONA
at DALLAS3(38½)NY Jets
at DENVER(38½)Washington
Miami2(46½)at NEW ENGLAND

Monday

FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
New Orleans23(39½)at CAROLINA
Cleveland1(38½)at PITTSBURGH

College Football

Friday

FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
Wisconsin(53½)at PURDUE

Saturday

FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
Oklahoma1414(57½)at CINCINNATI
Florida State(55½)at CLEMSON
at TEXAS A&M7(50½)Auburn
at OREGON14½19½(70½)Colorado
at ALABAMA(55½)Ole Miss
at LSU17½17½(55½)Arkansas
Oregon State22(OFF)at WASHINGTON STATE
Ohio State(57½)at NOTRE DAME
at PENN STATE10½14(OFF)Iowa
Texas88(OFF)at BAYLOR
at SOUTH CAROLINA(OFF)Mississippi State
at KANSAS STATE(OFF)UCF
USC14½14½(OFF)at ARIZONA STATE

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at KANSAS CITYOFFClevelandOFF
at TEXASOFFBostonOFF
at HOUSTONOFFBaltimoreOFF
at OAKLANDOFFSeattleOFF

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMIOFFN.Y MetsOFF
at ATLANTAOFFPhiladelphiaOFF
at ST. LOUISOFFMilwaukeeOFF
at SAN DIEGOOFFColoradoOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CINCINNATIOFFMinnesotaOFF
at WASHINGTONOFFChicago White SoxOFF
at LA DODGERSOFFDetroitOFF

