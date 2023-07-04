MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Baltimore-120at N.Y YANKEES+102
at BOSTONOFFTexasOFF
at MINNESOTA-190Kansas City+160
at DETROIT-174Oakland+146
Toronto-126at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+108

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Cincinnati-125at WASHINGTON+105
at MIAMI-164St. Louis+138
N.Y Mets-112at ARIZONA-104
at MILWAUKEE-118Chicago Cubs+100
at LA DODGERS-210Pittsburgh+176

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at HOUSTON-188Colorado+158
at TAMPA BAY-146Philadelphia+124
at SAN FRANCISCO-134Seattle+114
LA Angels-116at SAN DIEGO-102
Atlanta-120at CLEVELAND+102

