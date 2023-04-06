NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ORLANDO
|9
|(218½)
|Cleveland
|at PHILADELPHIA
|3½
|(219½)
|Miami
|at SAN ANTONIO
|4
|(228)
|Portland
|Oklahoma City
|6½
|(238)
|at UTAH
|at PHOENIX
|7½
|(223½)
|Denver
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-138
|at DETROIT
|+118
|Toronto
|-225
|at KANSAS CITY
|+188
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-154
|Washington
|+130
|at ATLANTA
|-168
|San Diego
|+142
|LA Dodgers
|-152
|at ARIZONA
|+128
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-126
|San Francisco
|+108
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-166
|at MONTREAL
|+138
|Buffalo
|-118
|at DETROIT
|-102
|at NEW JERSEY
|-420
|Columbus
|+320
|at PITTSBURGH
|-134
|Minnesota
|+112
|at FLORIDA
|-245
|Ottawa
|+198
|at BOSTON
|-152
|Toronto
|+126
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-140
|Tampa Bay
|+116
|Carolina
|-182
|at NASHVILLE
|+150
|New York
|-166
|at ST. LOUIS
|+138
|at DALLAS
|-255
|Philadelphia
|+205
|at VANCOUVER
|-235
|Chicago
|+190
|at VEGAS
|-120
|Los Angeles
|+100
|Colorado
|-235
|at SAN JOSE
|+190
|at SEATTLE
|-345
|Arizona
|+270
