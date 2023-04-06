NBA

Thursday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at ORLANDO9(218½)Cleveland
at PHILADELPHIA(219½)Miami
at SAN ANTONIO4(228)Portland
Oklahoma City(238)at UTAH
at PHOENIX(223½)Denver

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Boston-138at DETROIT+118
Toronto-225at KANSAS CITY+188

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at COLORADO-154Washington+130
at ATLANTA-168San Diego+142
LA Dodgers-152at ARIZONA+128

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-126San Francisco+108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Washington-166at MONTREAL+138
Buffalo-118at DETROIT-102
at NEW JERSEY-420Columbus+320
at PITTSBURGH-134Minnesota+112
at FLORIDA-245Ottawa+198
at BOSTON-152Toronto+126
at N.Y ISLANDERS-140Tampa Bay+116
Carolina-182at NASHVILLE+150
New York-166at ST. LOUIS+138
at DALLAS-255Philadelphia+205
at VANCOUVER-235Chicago+190
at VEGAS-120Los Angeles+100
Colorado-235at SAN JOSE+190
at SEATTLE-345Arizona+270

