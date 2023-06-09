NBA

Friday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Denver(210½)at MIAMI

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-174Texas+146
at N.Y YANKEES-168Boston+142
at BALTIMORE-178Kansas City+150
at TORONTO-124Minnesota+106
Houston-122at CLEVELAND+104
at LA ANGELS-130Seattle+110

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
N.Y Mets-120at PITTSBURGH+102
LA DodgersOFFat PHILADELPHIAOFF
at ATLANTA-200Washington+168
at ST. LOUIS-178Cincinnati+150
San Diego-180at COLORADO+152
Chicago Cubs-118at SAN FRANCISCO+100

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Arizona-142at DETROIT+120
at MILWAUKEE-235Oakland+194
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-142Miami+120

