American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-148Chicago White Sox+124
Houston-112at N.Y YANKEES-108
at BOSTONOFFTorontoOFF
Tampa Bay-192at DETROIT+160
Seattle-154at LA ANGELS+130

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CINCINNATIOFFWashingtonOFF
at MILWAUKEE-180Pittsburgh+150
at ST. LOUISOFFColoradoOFF
at CHICAGO CUBS-130Atlanta+110
at SAN DIEGO-142LA Dodgers+120

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PHILADELPHIA-218Kansas City+180
at BALTIMORE-148N.Y Mets+124
Arizona-142at MINNESOTA+120
Miami-118at TEXAS-102
San FranciscoOFFat OAKLANDOFF

