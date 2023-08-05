MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-148
|Chicago White Sox
|+124
|Houston
|-112
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-108
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|-192
|at DETROIT
|+160
|Seattle
|-154
|at LA ANGELS
|+130
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-180
|Pittsburgh
|+150
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-130
|Atlanta
|+110
|at SAN DIEGO
|-142
|LA Dodgers
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-218
|Kansas City
|+180
|at BALTIMORE
|-148
|N.Y Mets
|+124
|Arizona
|-142
|at MINNESOTA
|+120
|Miami
|-118
|at TEXAS
|-102
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.