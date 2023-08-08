MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Minnesota-120at DETROIT+102
Houston-130at BALTIMORE+110
at BOSTON-190Kansas City+160
Toronto-130at CLEVELAND+110
N.Y Yankees-162at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+136
Texas-260at OAKLAND+215

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PHILADELPHIA-215Washington+180
Miami-148at CINCINNATI+126
Atlanta-164at PITTSBURGH+138
Chicago Cubs-134at N.Y METS+114
at MILWAUKEE-220Colorado+184
LA Dodgers-158at ARIZONA+134

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-178St. Louis+150
San Francisco-116at LA ANGELS-102
at SEATTLE-120San Diego+102

