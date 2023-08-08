MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-120
|at DETROIT
|+102
|Houston
|-130
|at BALTIMORE
|+110
|at BOSTON
|-190
|Kansas City
|+160
|Toronto
|-130
|at CLEVELAND
|+110
|N.Y Yankees
|-162
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+136
|Texas
|-260
|at OAKLAND
|+215
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-215
|Washington
|+180
|Miami
|-148
|at CINCINNATI
|+126
|Atlanta
|-164
|at PITTSBURGH
|+138
|Chicago Cubs
|-134
|at N.Y METS
|+114
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-215
|Washington
|+180
|at MILWAUKEE
|-220
|Colorado
|+184
|LA Dodgers
|-158
|at ARIZONA
|+134
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-178
|St. Louis
|+150
|San Francisco
|-116
|at LA ANGELS
|-102
|at SEATTLE
|-120
|San Diego
|+102
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.