MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MINNESOTA-255Detroit+210
Toronto-154at TEXAS+130
at SEATTLE-132Chicago White Sox+112
LA Angels-154at KANSAS CITY+130
at BOSTON-124N.Y Yankees+106

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Miami-164at WASHINGTON+138
at N.Y METS-154St. Louis+130
at ATLANTA-330Colorado+265
Pittsburgh-110at MILWAUKEE-106
at LA DODGERSOFFSan FranciscoOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO CUBS-132Baltimore+112
Philadelphia-142at OAKLAND+120
at HOUSTON-178Cincinnati+150
Tampa Bay-118at SAN DIEGO+100
Cleveland-136at ARIZONA+116

