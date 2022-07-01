|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Miami
|-120
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+102
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-134
|St.
|Louis
|+114
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-166
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+140
|at LA DODGERS
|-178
|San
|Diego
|+150
|at COLORADO
|-142
|Arizona
|+121
|American League
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-240
|Baltimore
|+198
|at HOUSTON
|-138
|LA
|Angels
|+118
|Kansas City
|-118
|at
|DETROIT
|+100
|at SEATTLE
|-184
|Oakland
|+154
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|-158
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+134
|Interleague
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-144
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+122
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.