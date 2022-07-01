MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
Miami-120atWASHINGTON+102
at PHILADELPHIA-134St.Louis+114
at PITTSBURGHOFFMilwaukeeOFF
Atlanta-166atCINCINNATI+140
at LA DODGERS-178SanDiego+150
at COLORADO-142Arizona+121
American League
at TORONTOOFFTampaBayOFF
at MINNESOTA-240Baltimore+198
at HOUSTON-138LAAngels+118
Kansas City-118atDETROIT+100
at SEATTLE-184Oakland+154
at TORONTOOFFTampaBayOFF
N.Y Yankees-158atCLEVELAND+134
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO-144ChicagoWhiteSox+122
at N.Y METSOFFTexasOFF
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFBostonOFF

