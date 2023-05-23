MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-152
|Chicago White Sox
|+128
|at TAMPA BAY
|-210
|Toronto
|+176
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-156
|Baltimore
|+132
|at KANSAS CITY
|-126
|Detroit
|+108
|Boston
|-116
|at LA ANGELS
|-102
|at SEATTLE
|-260
|Oakland
|+215
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-124
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+106
|St. Louis
|-164
|at CINCINNATI
|+138
|San Diego
|-154
|at WASHINGTON
|+130
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|-112
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-104
|Miami
|-164
|at COLORADO
|+138
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-134
|at PITTSBURGH
|+114
|Houston
|-110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-106
|at MINNESOTA
|-164
|San Francisco
|+138
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|OFF
|Carolina
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.