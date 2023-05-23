MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-152Chicago White Sox+128
at TAMPA BAY-210Toronto+176
at N.Y YANKEES-156Baltimore+132
at KANSAS CITY-126Detroit+108
Boston-116at LA ANGELS-102
at SEATTLE-260Oakland+215

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Arizona-124at PHILADELPHIA+106
St. Louis-164at CINCINNATI+138
San Diego-154at WASHINGTON+130
LA DodgersOFFat ATLANTAOFF
N.Y Mets-112at CHICAGO CUBS-104
Miami-164at COLORADO+138

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Texas-134at PITTSBURGH+114
Houston-110at MILWAUKEE-106
at MINNESOTA-164San Francisco+138

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at FLORIDAOFFCarolinaOFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you