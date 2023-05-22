NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at LA LAKERS
|3½
|(224)
|Denver
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-127
|Chicago White Sox
|+107
|at TAMPA BAY
|-120
|Toronto
|+102
|Detroit
|-118
|at KANSAS CITY
|+100
|Boston
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-320
|Oakland
|+260
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-190
|at CINCINNATI
|+160
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-225
|Arizona
|+188
|at ATLANTA
|-142
|LA Dodgers
|+120
|Miami
|-136
|at COLORADO
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-138
|at PITTSBURGH
|+118
|Houston
|-110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-106
|at MINNESOTA
|-154
|San Francisco
|+130
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-115
|Carolina
|-104
