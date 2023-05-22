NBA

Monday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at LA LAKERS(224)Denver

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-127Chicago White Sox+107
at TAMPA BAY-120Toronto+102
Detroit-118at KANSAS CITY+100
BostonOFFat LA ANGELSOFF
at SEATTLE-320Oakland+260

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
St. Louis-190at CINCINNATI+160
at PHILADELPHIA-225Arizona+188
at ATLANTA-142LA Dodgers+120
Miami-136at COLORADO+116

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Texas-138at PITTSBURGH+118
Houston-110at MILWAUKEE-106
at MINNESOTA-154San Francisco+130

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at FLORIDA-115Carolina-104

