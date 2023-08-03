MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TEXAS-250Chicago White Sox+205
at TORONTO-158Baltimore+134
HoustonOFFat N.Y YANKEESOFF
at LA ANGELS-154Seattle+130

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Philadelphia-126at MIAMI+108
at SAN FRANCISCO-188Arizona+158
at MILWAUKEE-126Pittsburgh+108
at CHICAGO CUBS-158Cincinnati+134

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
N.Y Mets-110at KANSAS CITY-106
Minnesota-148at ST. LOUIS+126
at LA DODGERS-260Oakland+215

