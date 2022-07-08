MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
Philadelphia-126atST.LOUIS+108
at MILWAUKEE-255Pittsburgh+210
at N.Y METS-180Miami+152
Colorado-116atARIZONA-102
at ATLANTA-250Washington+205
at SAN DIEGO-162SanFrancisco+136
at LA DODGERSOFFChicagoCubsOFF
American League
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-174Detroit+146
LA Angels-116atBALTIMORE-102
Minnesota-120atTEXAS+102
Houston-184atOAKLAND+154
Cleveland-112atKANSASCITY-104
at BOSTONOFFN.YYankeesOFF
Toronto-130atSEATTLE+110
Interleague
Tampa Bay-158atCINCINNATI+134

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

