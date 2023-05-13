MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Tampa Bay-138at N.Y YANKEES+118
Seattle-166at DETROIT+140
Texas-174at OAKLAND+146
LA Angels-116at CLEVELAND-102
Houston-120at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+102

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMI-196Cincinnati+164
N.Y Mets-158at WASHINGTON+134
at LA DODGERS-138San Diego+118
Philadelphia-146at COLORADO+124
at ARIZONA-168San Francisco+142

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MINNESOTA-162Chicago Cubs+136
at TORONTO-118Atlanta+100
St. Louis-118at BOSTON+100
at BALTIMORE-158Pittsburgh+134
at MILWAUKEE-290Kansas City+235

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Dallas-152at SEATTLE+126

