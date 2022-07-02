MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
Milwaukee-173atPITTSBURGH+148
Miami-142atWASHINGTON+120
Atlanta-156atCINCINNATI+132
at COLORADO-156Arizona+132
at LA DODGERS-188SanDiego+158
at PHILADELPHIA-134St.Louis+114
American League
at DETROIT-130KansasCity+110
at TORONTO-130TampaBay+110
N.Y Yankees-162atCLEVELAND+136
at MINNESOTA-171Baltimore+146
at HOUSTON-218LAAngels+180
at SEATTLE-157Oakland+135
Interleague
at N.Y METS-142Texas+120
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFBostonOFF
at SAN FRANCISCOOFFChicagoWhiteSoxOFF

