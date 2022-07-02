|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Milwaukee
|-173
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+148
|Miami
|-142
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+120
|Atlanta
|-156
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+132
|at COLORADO
|-156
|Arizona
|+132
|at LA DODGERS
|-188
|San
|Diego
|+158
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-134
|St.
|Louis
|+114
|American League
|at DETROIT
|-130
|Kansas
|City
|+110
|at TORONTO
|-130
|Tampa
|Bay
|+110
|N.Y Yankees
|-162
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+136
|at MINNESOTA
|-171
|Baltimore
|+146
|at HOUSTON
|-218
|LA
|Angels
|+180
|at SEATTLE
|-157
|Oakland
|+135
|Interleague
|at N.Y METS
|-142
|Texas
|+120
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
