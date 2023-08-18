MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Boston-120at N.Y YANKEES+102
at HOUSTON-152Seattle+128
at CLEVELAND-135Detroit+115
Tampa Bay-130at LA ANGELS+110
at OAKLANDOFFBaltimoreOFF

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Philadelphia-175at WASHINGTON+145
at ST. LOUIS-142N.Y Mets+120
San Francisco-118at ATLANTA-102
at SAN DIEGO-135Arizona+114
at LA DODGERS-192Miami+160

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO CUBS-218Kansas City+180
at TEXAS-124Milwaukee+106
Toronto-155at CINCINNATI+130
at MINNESOTA-230Pittsburgh+190
Chicago White Sox-125at COLORADO+105

