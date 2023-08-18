MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-120
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+102
|at HOUSTON
|-152
|Seattle
|+128
|at CLEVELAND
|-135
|Detroit
|+115
|Tampa Bay
|-130
|at LA ANGELS
|+110
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-175
|at WASHINGTON
|+145
|at ST. LOUIS
|-142
|N.Y Mets
|+120
|San Francisco
|-118
|at ATLANTA
|-102
|at SAN DIEGO
|-135
|Arizona
|+114
|at LA DODGERS
|-192
|Miami
|+160
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-218
|Kansas City
|+180
|at TEXAS
|-124
|Milwaukee
|+106
|Toronto
|-155
|at CINCINNATI
|+130
|at MINNESOTA
|-230
|Pittsburgh
|+190
|Chicago White Sox
|-125
|at COLORADO
|+105
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.