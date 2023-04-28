NBA

Saturday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at DENVER(226½)Phoenix

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Baltimore-132at DETROIT+112
at MINNESOTA-230Kansas City+190
at TORONTOOFFSeattleOFF
at BOSTON-120Cleveland+100
at TEXAS-132N.Y Yankees+112
Tampa Bay-126at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+108

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Pittsburgh-134at WASHINGTON+114
at MIAMI-120Chicago Cubs+100
Atlanta-148at N.Y METS+126
at SAN DIEGO-172San Francisco+144
Arizona-112at COLORADO-104
at LA DODGERS-144St. Louis+122

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Cincinnati-116at OAKLAND-102
at HOUSTON-120Philadelphia+102
at MILWAUKEE-142LA Angels+120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-114Toronto-105
at N.Y RANGERS-128New Jersey+106
Edmonton-166at LOS ANGELES+138

