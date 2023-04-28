NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|2½
|(226½)
|Phoenix
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-132
|at DETROIT
|+112
|at MINNESOTA
|-230
|Kansas City
|+190
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-120
|Cleveland
|+100
|Baltimore
|-132
|at DETROIT
|+112
|at TEXAS
|-132
|N.Y Yankees
|+112
|Tampa Bay
|-126
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-134
|at WASHINGTON
|+114
|at MIAMI
|-120
|Chicago Cubs
|+100
|Atlanta
|-148
|at N.Y METS
|+126
|at SAN DIEGO
|-172
|San Francisco
|+144
|Pittsburgh
|-134
|at WASHINGTON
|+114
|Arizona
|-112
|at COLORADO
|-104
|at LA DODGERS
|-144
|St. Louis
|+122
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-116
|at OAKLAND
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-120
|Philadelphia
|+102
|at MILWAUKEE
|-142
|LA Angels
|+120
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-114
|Toronto
|-105
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-128
|New Jersey
|+106
|Edmonton
|-166
|at LOS ANGELES
|+138
