MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
MinnesotaOFFat BALTIMOREOFF
at TORONTO-136Boston+116
at TEXAS-162Houston+136
at OAKLANDOFFChicago White SoxOFF
Tampa Bay-144at SEATTLE+122

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
San Diego-144at CINCINNATI+122
at PHILADELPHIA-176Washington+148
Milwaukee-142at PITTSBURGH+120
San Francisco-116at N.Y METS-102
at ATLANTAOFFMiamiOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO CUBS-156Cleveland+132
Detroit-122at COLORADO+104
LA Dodgers-235at KANSAS CITY+194
N.Y Yankees-110at ST. LOUIS-106
at LA ANGELS-158Arizona+134

