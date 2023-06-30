MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-136
|Boston
|+116
|at TEXAS
|-162
|Houston
|+136
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|-144
|at SEATTLE
|+122
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-144
|at CINCINNATI
|+122
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-176
|Washington
|+148
|Milwaukee
|-142
|at PITTSBURGH
|+120
|San Francisco
|-116
|at N.Y METS
|-102
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-156
|Cleveland
|+132
|Detroit
|-122
|at COLORADO
|+104
|LA Dodgers
|-235
|at KANSAS CITY
|+194
|N.Y Yankees
|-110
|at ST. LOUIS
|-106
|at LA ANGELS
|-158
|Arizona
|+134
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.