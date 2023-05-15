MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Angels
|-126
|at BALTIMORE
|+108
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|Seattle
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-162
|at WASHINGTON
|+136
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|-120
|at COLORADO
|+102
|Philadelphia
|-116
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-184
|Chicago Cubs
|+154
|Arizona
|-215
|at OAKLAND
|+180
|at SAN DIEGO
|-210
|Kansas City
|+176
|Minnesota
|-118
|at LA DODGERS
|+100
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-215
|Seattle
|+176
