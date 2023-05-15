MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
LA Angels-126at BALTIMORE+108
at TORONTOOFFN.Y YankeesOFF
Seattle-120at BOSTON+102

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
N.Y Mets-162at WASHINGTON+136
MilwaukeeOFFat ST. LOUISOFF
Cincinnati-120at COLORADO+102
Philadelphia-116at SAN FRANCISCO-102

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TEXASOFFAtlantaOFF
at HOUSTON-184Chicago Cubs+154
Arizona-215at OAKLAND+180
at SAN DIEGO-210Kansas City+176
Minnesota-118at LA DODGERS+100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at DALLAS-215Seattle+176

