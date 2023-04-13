MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-240Oakland+198
at TAMPA BAY-198Boston+166
at N.Y YANKEES-142Minnesota+120
at TORONTO-230Detroit+190

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CINCINNATI-118Philadelphia+100
at ST. LOUIS-250Pittsburgh+205
at SAN DIEGO-140Milwaukee+120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Pittsburgh-210at COLUMBUS+172
at FLORIDA-115Carolina-104
at BUFFALO-138Ottawa+115
at TAMPA BAY-240Detroit+195
New Jersey-184at WASHINGTON+152
Boston-295at MONTREAL+235
at N.Y RANGERS-128Toronto+106
at COLORADO-184Winnipeg+152
MinnesotaOFFat NASHVILLEOFF
at DALLAS-230St. Louis+188
Philadelphia-114at CHICAGO-105
at EDMONTON-490San Jose+365
Vancouver-156at ARIZONA+130
Los Angeles-235at ANAHEIM+190
Vegas-130at SEATTLE+108

