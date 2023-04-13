MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-240
|Oakland
|+198
|at TAMPA BAY
|-198
|Boston
|+166
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-142
|Minnesota
|+120
|at TORONTO
|-230
|Detroit
|+190
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-118
|Philadelphia
|+100
|at ST. LOUIS
|-250
|Pittsburgh
|+205
|at SAN DIEGO
|-140
|Milwaukee
|+120
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-210
|at COLUMBUS
|+172
|at FLORIDA
|-115
|Carolina
|-104
|at BUFFALO
|-138
|Ottawa
|+115
|at TAMPA BAY
|-240
|Detroit
|+195
|New Jersey
|-184
|at WASHINGTON
|+152
|Boston
|-295
|at MONTREAL
|+235
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-128
|Toronto
|+106
|at COLORADO
|-184
|Winnipeg
|+152
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at NASHVILLE
|OFF
|at DALLAS
|-230
|St. Louis
|+188
|Philadelphia
|-114
|at CHICAGO
|-105
|at EDMONTON
|-490
|San Jose
|+365
|Vancouver
|-156
|at ARIZONA
|+130
|Los Angeles
|-235
|at ANAHEIM
|+190
|Vegas
|-130
|at SEATTLE
|+108
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.