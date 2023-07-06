MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at DETROIT-164Oakland+138
Toronto-124at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+106
Baltimore-120at N.Y YANKEES+102
at CLEVELAND-200Kansas City+168
Texas-138at BOSTON+118
at HOUSTONOFFSeattleOFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOXOFFTorontoOFF

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Cincinnati-116at WASHINGTON-102
Chicago Cubs-142at MILWAUKEE+120
at MIAMI-142St. Louis+120
at ARIZONA-130N.Y Mets+110
at LA DODGERS-245Pittsburgh+200

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAYOFFPhiladelphiaOFF

