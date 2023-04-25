NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|13
|(228½)
|Atlanta
|at DENVER
|9½
|(220)
|Minnesota
|at PHOENIX
|12½
|(223½)
|LA Clippers
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-158
|Boston
|+134
|at TAMPA BAY
|-190
|Houston
|+160
|at TORONTO
|-205
|Chicago White Sox
|+172
|at MINNESOTA
|-126
|N.Y Yankees
|+108
|at LA ANGELS
|-174
|Oakland
|+146
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-122
|at PITTSBURGH
|+104
|at N.Y METS
|-196
|Washington
|+164
|at ATLANTA
|-230
|Miami
|+190
|San Diego
|-118
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+100
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-118
|St. Louis
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|Seattle
|-118
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+100
|Texas
|-146
|at CINCINNATI
|+124
|at MILWAUKEE
|-174
|Detroit
|+146
|at ARIZONA
|-142
|Kansas City
|+120
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-154
|N.Y Islanders
|+128
|at DALLAS
|-140
|Minnesota
|+116
|at EDMONTON
|-220
|Los Angeles
|+180
