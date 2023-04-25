NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at BOSTON13(228½)Atlanta
at DENVER(220)Minnesota
at PHOENIX12½(223½)LA Clippers

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-158Boston+134
at TAMPA BAY-190Houston+160
at TORONTO-205Chicago White Sox+172
at MINNESOTA-126N.Y Yankees+108
at LA ANGELS-174Oakland+146

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
LA Dodgers-122at PITTSBURGH+104
at N.Y METS-196Washington+164
at ATLANTA-230Miami+190
San Diego-118at CHICAGO CUBS+100
at SAN FRANCISCO-118St. Louis+100

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-200Colorado+168
Seattle-118at PHILADELPHIA+100
Texas-146at CINCINNATI+124
at MILWAUKEE-174Detroit+146
at ARIZONA-142Kansas City+120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CAROLINA-154N.Y Islanders+128
at DALLAS-140Minnesota+116
at EDMONTON-220Los Angeles+180

