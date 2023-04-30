NBA

Sunday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at NEW YORK(207½)Miami
at SACRAMENTO1(229½)Golden State

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BOSTON-124Cleveland+106
at TORONTO-174Seattle+146
Baltimore-154at DETROIT+130
Tampa Bay-196at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+164
at MINNESOTA-205Kansas City+172
N.Y Yankees-116at TEXAS-102

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Chicago Cubs-168at MIAMI+142
Pittsburgh-142at WASHINGTON+120
Atlanta-164at N.Y METS+138
Arizona-130at COLORADO+110
at SAN DIEGO-148San Francisco+126
at LA DODGERS-156St. Louis+132

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MILWAUKEE-120LA Angels+102
Cincinnati-154at OAKLAND+130
at HOUSTON-152Philadelphia+128

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BOSTON-230Florida+188
at COLORADO-215Seattle+176

