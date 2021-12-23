College football
Friday
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Memphis(56)Hawaii
Saturday
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Georgia St.5(50½)BallState
Monday
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
WMichigan+16(56)Nevada
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Boston College3(51½)EastCarolina
Tuesday
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Ala.
Auburn3(51½)Houston
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Louisville(55½)AirForce
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Mississippi St.9(59½)TexasTech
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
NC State11(60)UCLA
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Phoenix
Minnesota44(45)WestVirginia
Wednesday
Fenway Bowl
Boston
Virginia12(71)SMU
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Maryland+13(55)VirginiaTech
Cheez-It Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Clemson11(44)Clemson
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Oklahoma(61½)Oregon
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
North Carolina79(58½)SouthCarolina
Music City Bowl
Nashville
Tennessee(63)Purdue
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
MichiganSt.+3(57)Pittsburgh
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas
Wisconsin77(42)ArizonaSt.
Friday, Dec. 31
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M5(58)WakeForest
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Miami(59)WashingtonSt.
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Boise State8(55½)Cent.Michigan
College Football Playoff Semifinal
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Alabama13½13½(58)Cincinnati
College Football Playoff Semifinal
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Georgia8(47)Michigan
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Penn St.2(47)Arkansas
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Notre Dame2(45½)OklahomaSt.
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Kentucky(44)Iowa
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio St.(66)Utah
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Baylor1E(55)Mississippi
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Texas Bowl
Houston
KansasSt.+2(47)LSU
NFL
Saturday
at GREEN BAY(45½)Cleveland
at ARIZONA(48½)Indianapolis
Sunday
at CINCINNATI2(45½)Baltimore
LA Rams(48½)atMINNESOTA
at ATLANTA6(42½)Detroit
Tampa Bay1110(43)atCAROLINA
LA Chargers10½10(45½)atHOUSTON
at NEW ENGLAND22(43½)Buffalo
at NY JETS11(41½)Jacksonville
at PHILADELPHIA10(40½)NYGiants
at SEATTLE7(43½)Chicago
at KANSAS CITY(45)Pittsburgh
at LAS VEGAS11(41½)Denver
at DALLAS10(47)Washington
Monday
at NEW ORLEANS3(36½)Miami

