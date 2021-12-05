|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at IOWA
|3
|Illinois
|at KENT STATE
|5
|Towson
|at COASTAL CAROLINA
|4
|Mercer
|New Mexico State
|3
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|at PEPPERDINE
|5½
|San
|Jose
|State
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at CHARLOTTE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at CHICAGO
|5
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at GOLDEN STATE
|13½
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|NFL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BUFFALO
|4
|2½
|(41)
|New
|England
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WASHINGTON
|-205
|Anaheim
|+168
|Colorado
|-146
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+122
|at DALLAS
|-330
|Arizona
|+260
|Pittsburgh
|-126
|at
|SEATTLE
|+105
|at VANCOUVER
|-134
|Los
|Angeles
|+112
