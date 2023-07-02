MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-172
|Baltimore
|+148
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|St. Louis
|-120
|at MIAMI
|+100
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|LA Angels
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
