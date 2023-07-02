MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TEXASOFFHoustonOFF
at N.Y YANKEES-172Baltimore+148
at MINNESOTAOFFKansas CityOFF

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MILWAUKEEOFFChicago CubsOFF
at WASHINGTONOFFCincinnatiOFF
St. Louis-120at MIAMI+100
at LA DODGERSOFFPittsburghOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELANDOFFAtlantaOFF
at SAN DIEGOOFFLA AngelsOFF
at SAN FRANCISCOOFFSeattleOFF

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

