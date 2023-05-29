NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|7½
|(203½)
|Miami
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-142
|Cleveland
|+120
|Texas
|-176
|at DETROIT
|+148
|at HOUSTON
|-126
|Minnesota
|+108
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-136
|LA Angels
|+116
|at SEATTLE
|-134
|N.Y Yankees
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ARIZONA
|-190
|Colorado
|+160
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-136
|Pittsburgh
|+116
|at LA DODGERS
|-225
|Washington
|+188
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-215
|Kansas City
|+180
|Tampa Bay
|-130
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+110
|Atlanta
|-240
|at OAKLAND
|+198
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-125
|Vegas
|+104
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.