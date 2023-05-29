NBA

Monday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at BOSTON(203½)Miami

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-142Cleveland+120
Texas-176at DETROIT+148
at HOUSTON-126Minnesota+108
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-136LA Angels+116
at SEATTLE-134N.Y Yankees+116

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ARIZONA-190Colorado+160
at SAN FRANCISCO-136Pittsburgh+116
at LA DODGERS-225Washington+188

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ST. LOUIS-215Kansas City+180
Tampa Bay-130at CHICAGO CUBS+110
Atlanta-240at OAKLAND+198

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at DALLAS-125Vegas+104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you