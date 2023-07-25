North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.