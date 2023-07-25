MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MINNESOTA-125Seattle+105
at CLEVELANDOFFKansas CityOFF
LA Angels-130at DETROIT+110
at HOUSTONOFFTexasOFF

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
ColoradoOFFat WASHINGTONOFF
at MILWAUKEE-152Cincinnati+128
at ARIZONA-126St. Louis+108
at SAN DIEGO-275Pittsburgh+225

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-155Miami+135
at LA DODGERS-152Toronto+128
at PHILADELPHIA-120Baltimore+100
at N.Y YANKEES-150N.Y Mets+130
at BOSTONOFFAtlantaOFF
Chicago CubsOFFat CHICAGO WHITE SOXOFF
at SAN FRANCISCOOFFOaklandOFF

