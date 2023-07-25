MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-125
|Seattle
|+105
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
|LA Angels
|-130
|at DETROIT
|+110
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Colorado
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-152
|Cincinnati
|+128
|at ARIZONA
|-126
|St. Louis
|+108
|at SAN DIEGO
|-275
|Pittsburgh
|+225
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-155
|Miami
|+135
|at LA DODGERS
|-152
|Toronto
|+128
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-120
|Baltimore
|+100
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-150
|N.Y Mets
|+130
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
