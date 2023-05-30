MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-146
|LA Angels
|+124
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-170
|Minnesota
|+144
|at SEATTLE
|-135
|N.Y Yankees
|+115
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-146
|Pittsburgh
|+124
|at LA DODGERS
|-350
|Washington
|+280
|San Diego
|-117
|at MIAMI
|-102
|Philadelphia
|-127
|at N.Y METS
|+108
|at ARIZONA
|-175
|Colorado
|+150
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-138
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+118
|Atlanta
|-250
|at OAKLAND
|+205
|at TORONTO
|-185
|Milwaukee
|+157
|at BOSTON
|-207
|Cincinnati
|+175
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.