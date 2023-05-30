MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at DETROITOFFTexasOFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-146LA Angels+124
at BALTIMOREOFFClevelandOFF
at HOUSTON-170Minnesota+144
at SEATTLE-135N.Y Yankees+115

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at SAN FRANCISCO-146Pittsburgh+124
at LA DODGERS-350Washington+280
San Diego-117at MIAMI-102
Philadelphia-127at N.Y METS+108
at ARIZONA-175Colorado+150

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Tampa Bay-138at CHICAGO CUBS+118
Atlanta-250at OAKLAND+205
at TORONTO-185Milwaukee+157
at BOSTON-207Cincinnati+175

