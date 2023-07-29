MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TORONTO-132LA Angels+112
Minnesota-186at KANSAS CITY+156
at CHICAGO WHITE SOXOFFClevelandOFF
at BALTIMORE-118N.Y Yankees+100
at HOUSTON-144Tampa Bay+122

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Philadelphia-168at PITTSBURGH+142
at N.Y METS-158Washington+134
at ST. LOUIS-162Chicago Cubs+136
at ATLANTA-215Milwaukee+180
at LA DODGERS-215Cincinnati+180

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMI-158Detroit+134
at SAN FRANCISCO-142Boston+120
Seattle-118at ARIZONA+100
at COLORADOOFFOaklandOFF
at SAN DIEGO-180Texas+152

