MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-132
|LA Angels
|+112
|Minnesota
|-186
|at KANSAS CITY
|+156
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|-118
|N.Y Yankees
|+100
|at HOUSTON
|-144
|Tampa Bay
|+122
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-168
|at PITTSBURGH
|+142
|at N.Y METS
|-158
|Washington
|+134
|at ST. LOUIS
|-162
|Chicago Cubs
|+136
|at ATLANTA
|-215
|Milwaukee
|+180
|at LA DODGERS
|-215
|Cincinnati
|+180
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-158
|Detroit
|+134
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-142
|Boston
|+120
|Seattle
|-118
|at ARIZONA
|+100
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-180
|Texas
|+152
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
