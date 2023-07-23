MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-200
|Kansas City
|+170
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
