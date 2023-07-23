MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-200Kansas City+170
at MINNESOTAOFFSeattleOFF
at HOUSTONOFFTexasOFF

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at WASHINGTONOFFColoradoOFF
at MILWAUKEEOFFCincinnatiOFF
at SAN DIEGOOFFPittsburghOFF
at ARIZONAOFFSt. LouisOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at DETROITOFFSan FranciscoOFF
at PHILADELPHIAOFFBaltimoreOFF
at LA DODGERSOFFTorontoOFF

