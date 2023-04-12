MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-148
|Chicago White Sox
|+126
|N.Y Yankees
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|at BALTIMORE
|-190
|Oakland
|+160
|at TAMPA BAY
|-136
|Boston
|+116
|at TORONTO
|-290
|Detroit
|+235
|at TEXAS
|-174
|Kansas City
|+146
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-118
|at N.Y METS
|+100
|St. Louis
|-166
|at COLORADO
|+140
|at ARIZONA
|-124
|Milwaukee
|+106
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-200
|Miami
|+168
|at ATLANTA
|-290
|Cincinnati
|+235
|LA Dodgers
|-164
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+138
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-156
|at PITTSBURGH
|+132
|Seattle
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-172
|Washington
|+144
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-385
|Montreal
|+300
|Dallas
|-170
|at ST. LOUIS
|+140
|at CALGARY
|-255
|San Jose
|+205
