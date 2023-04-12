MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MINNESOTA-148Chicago White Sox+126
N.Y Yankees-116at CLEVELAND-102
at BALTIMORE-190Oakland+160
at TAMPA BAY-136Boston+116
at TORONTO-290Detroit+235
at TEXAS-174Kansas City+146

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
San Diego-118at N.Y METS+100
St. Louis-166at COLORADO+140
at ARIZONA-124Milwaukee+106
at PHILADELPHIA-200Miami+168
at ATLANTA-290Cincinnati+235
LA Dodgers-164at SAN FRANCISCO+138

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Houston-156at PITTSBURGH+132
SeattleOFFat CHICAGO CUBSOFF
at LA ANGELS-172Washington+144

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y ISLANDERS-385Montreal+300
Dallas-170at ST. LOUIS+140
at CALGARY-255San Jose+205

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you