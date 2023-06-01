NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|9
|(219)
|Miami
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-142
|Cleveland
|+120
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|LA Angels
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-126
|at MIAMI
|+108
|at N.Y METS
|-172
|Philadelphia
|+144
|at ARIZONA
|-162
|Colorado
|+136
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-200
|Milwaukee
|+168
|at BOSTON
|-172
|Cincinnati
|+144
