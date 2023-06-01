NBA

Thursday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at DENVER9(219)Miami

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MINNESOTA-142Cleveland+120
at HOUSTONOFFLA AngelsOFF

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
San Diego-126at MIAMI+108
at N.Y METS-172Philadelphia+144
at ARIZONA-162Colorado+136

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TORONTO-200Milwaukee+168
at BOSTON-172Cincinnati+144

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

