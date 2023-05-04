NBA

Friday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Boston2(214)at PHILADELPHIA
at PHOENIX4(225)Denver

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAYOFFN.Y YankeesOFF
Minnesota-126at CLEVELAND+108
at KANSAS CITY-162Oakland+136
at LA ANGELSOFFTexasOFF
at SEATTLE-156Houston+132

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO CUBS-168Miami+142
at N.Y METS-235Colorado+194
at ARIZONA-180Washington+152
LA Dodgers-120at SAN DIEGO+102
Milwaukee-148at SAN FRANCISCO+126

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Toronto-154at PITTSBURGH+130
Chicago White Sox-116at CINCINNATI-102
at PHILADELPHIA-164Boston+138
at ATLANTA-225Baltimore+188
at ST. LOUIS-245Detroit+200

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CAROLINA-120New Jersey+100

