NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|2
|(214)
|at PHILADELPHIA
|at PHOENIX
|4
|(225)
|Denver
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|Minnesota
|-126
|at CLEVELAND
|+108
|at KANSAS CITY
|-162
|Oakland
|+136
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-156
|Houston
|+132
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-168
|Miami
|+142
|at N.Y METS
|-235
|Colorado
|+194
|at ARIZONA
|-180
|Washington
|+152
|LA Dodgers
|-120
|at SAN DIEGO
|+102
|Milwaukee
|-148
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+126
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-154
|at PITTSBURGH
|+130
|Chicago White Sox
|-116
|at CINCINNATI
|-102
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-164
|Boston
|+138
|at ATLANTA
|-225
|Baltimore
|+188
|at ST. LOUIS
|-245
|Detroit
|+200
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-120
|New Jersey
|+100
