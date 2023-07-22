MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y YANKEES-270Kansas City+220
Toronto-116at SEATTLE-102
at TAMPA BAY-180Baltimore+152
at MINNESOTA-136Chicago White Sox+116
Houston-194at OAKLAND+162

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMI-162Colorado+136
St. Louis-130at CHICAGO CUBS+110
at CINCINNATIOFFArizonaOFF
San Francisco-200at WASHINGTON+168
Atlanta-124at MILWAUKEE+106

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BOSTON-122N.Y Mets+104
LA Dodgers-134at TEXAS+114
San Diego-138at DETROIT+118
Philadelphia-120at CLEVELAND+102
at LA ANGELS-190Pittsburgh+160

