MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-270
|Kansas City
|+220
|Toronto
|-116
|at SEATTLE
|-102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-180
|Baltimore
|+152
|at MINNESOTA
|-136
|Chicago White Sox
|+116
|Houston
|-194
|at OAKLAND
|+162
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-162
|Colorado
|+136
|St. Louis
|-130
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+110
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|San Francisco
|-200
|at WASHINGTON
|+168
|Atlanta
|-124
|at MILWAUKEE
|+106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-122
|N.Y Mets
|+104
|LA Dodgers
|-134
|at TEXAS
|+114
|San Diego
|-138
|at DETROIT
|+118
|Philadelphia
|-120
|at CLEVELAND
|+102
|at LA ANGELS
|-190
|Pittsburgh
|+160
