MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-152Baltimore+128
at DETROIT-120Kansas City+102
Seattle-174at N.Y YANKEES+146
at CLEVELAND-174Oakland+146
at MINNESOTA-132Boston+112
TexasOFFat CHICAGO WHITE SOXOFF

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CINCINNATI-255Colorado+210
Chicago Cubs-112at PITTSBURGH-104
Arizona-138at MILWAUKEE+118
St. Louis-172at WASHINGTON+144
at PHILADELPHIA-126Atlanta+108
at SAN FRANCISCOOFFSan DiegoOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Toronto-134at MIAMI+114
at HOUSTON-134N.Y Mets+116
at LA ANGELSOFFLA DodgersOFF

