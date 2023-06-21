MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-152
|Baltimore
|+128
|at DETROIT
|-120
|Kansas City
|+102
|Seattle
|-174
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+146
|at CLEVELAND
|-174
|Oakland
|+146
|at MINNESOTA
|-132
|Boston
|+112
|Texas
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-255
|Colorado
|+210
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at PITTSBURGH
|-104
|Arizona
|-138
|at MILWAUKEE
|+118
|St. Louis
|-172
|at WASHINGTON
|+144
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-126
|Atlanta
|+108
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-134
|at MIAMI
|+114
|at HOUSTON
|-134
|N.Y Mets
|+116
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
