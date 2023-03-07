NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at WASHINGTONOFF(OFF)Atlanta
at NEW ORLEANSOFF(OFF)Dallas
at BOSTONOFF(OFF)Portland
Cleveland(212)atMIAMI
at DENVER8(229)Chicago
at PHOENIX11(234½)OklahomaCity
at LA CLIPPERS(229)Toronto
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at DETROIT-225Chicago+184
at WINNIPEG-130Minnesota+108
at VANCOUVER-225Anaheim+184

