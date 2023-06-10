MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-110
|at TORONTO
|-106
|at BALTIMORE
|-148
|Kansas City
|+126
|Texas
|-112
|at TAMPA BAY
|-104
|at CLEVELAND
|-142
|Houston
|+120
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-130
|Boston
|+110
|at LA ANGELS
|-132
|Seattle
|+112
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-172
|Cincinnati
|+144
|San Diego
|-130
|at COLORADO
|+110
|LA Dodgers
|-110
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-106
|N.Y Mets
|-126
|at PITTSBURGH
|+108
|at ATLANTA
|-188
|Washington
|+158
|Chicago Cubs
|-118
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-126
|at DETROIT
|+108
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-124
|Miami
|+106
|at MILWAUKEE
|-270
|Oakland
|+220
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-111
|Vegas
|-108
