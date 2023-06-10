MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Minnesota-110at TORONTO-106
at BALTIMORE-148Kansas City+126
Texas-112at TAMPA BAY-104
at CLEVELAND-142Houston+120
at N.Y YANKEES-130Boston+110
at LA ANGELS-132Seattle+112

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ST. LOUIS-172Cincinnati+144
San Diego-130at COLORADO+110
LA Dodgers-110at PHILADELPHIA-106
N.Y Mets-126at PITTSBURGH+108
at ATLANTA-188Washington+158
Chicago Cubs-118at SAN FRANCISCO+100

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Arizona-126at DETROIT+108
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-124Miami+106
at MILWAUKEE-270Oakland+220

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at FLORIDA-111Vegas-108

