MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y YANKEES-255Kansas City+215
at SEATTLE-120Toronto+102
at TAMPA BAY-190Baltimore+160
at MINNESOTA-156Chicago White Sox+132
Houston-230at OAKLAND+195

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMIOFFColoradoOFF
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFSt. LouisOFF
at CINCINNATIOFFArizonaOFF
San Francisco-165at WASHINGTON+140
Atlanta-124at MILWAUKEE+106

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
LA Dodgers-116at TEXAS-102
N.Y MetsOFFat BOSTONOFF
at DETROITOFFSan DiegoOFF
at CLEVELANDOFFPhiladelphiaOFF
at LA ANGELS-205Pittsburgh+175

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you