MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-255
|Kansas City
|+215
|at SEATTLE
|-120
|Toronto
|+102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-190
|Baltimore
|+160
|at MINNESOTA
|-156
|Chicago White Sox
|+132
|Houston
|-230
|at OAKLAND
|+195
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|San Francisco
|-165
|at WASHINGTON
|+140
|Atlanta
|-124
|at MILWAUKEE
|+106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-116
|at TEXAS
|-102
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-205
|Pittsburgh
|+175
