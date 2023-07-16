MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Tampa Bay-235at KANSAS CITY+194
at TEXAS-124Cleveland+106
Minnesota-210at OAKLAND+176
at SEATTLE-205Detroit+172
Houston-154at LA ANGELS+130

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
San Francisco-150at PITTSBURGH+127
at PHILADELPHIA-154San Diego+130
at CINCINNATI-124Milwaukee+106
at N.Y METS-130LA Dodgers+110
at ST. LOUIS-196Washington+164

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ATLANTA-172Chicago White Sox+144
at BALTIMORE-180Miami+150
at TORONTO-164Arizona+138
at CHICAGO CUBS-158Boston+134
N.Y Yankees-162at COLORADO+136

