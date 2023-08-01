MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at HOUSTON-180Cleveland+152
Boston-116at SEATTLE-102
at N.Y YANKEES-126Tampa Bay+108
at TORONTO-138Baltimore+118
at TEXASOFFChicago White SoxOFF

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Milwaukee-142at WASHINGTON+120
San Diego-240at COLORADO+194
Philadelphia-136at MIAMI+116
at CHICAGO CUBS-156Cincinnati+132
at SAN FRANCISCO-170Arizona+142

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ATLANTA-162LA Angels+136
Detroit-135at PITTSBURGH+115
at ST. LOUISOFFMinnesotaOFF
N.Y Mets-196at KANSAS CITY+164
at LA DODGERSOFFOaklandOFF

