MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-180
|Cleveland
|+152
|Boston
|-116
|at SEATTLE
|-102
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-126
|Tampa Bay
|+108
|at TORONTO
|-138
|Baltimore
|+118
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-142
|at WASHINGTON
|+120
|San Diego
|-240
|at COLORADO
|+194
|Philadelphia
|-136
|at MIAMI
|+116
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-156
|Cincinnati
|+132
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-170
|Arizona
|+142
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-162
|LA Angels
|+136
|Detroit
|-135
|at PITTSBURGH
|+115
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|-196
|at KANSAS CITY
|+164
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
