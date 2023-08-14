MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MINNESOTA-205Detroit+170
at TEXAS-185LA Angels+154
Seattle-155at KANSAS CITY+130

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y METSOFFPittsburghOFF
at COLORADOOFFArizonaOFF
at LA DODGERS-198Milwaukee+164

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Houston-125at MIAMI+105
Cleveland-118at CINCINNATI-102
Boston-198at WASHINGTON+164
Philadelphia-148at TORONTO+124
at ATLANTA-205N.Y Yankees+170
at ST. LOUIS-265Oakland+215
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFChicago White SoxOFF
at SAN DIEGO-148Baltimore+124
at SAN FRANCISCO-142Tampa Bay+120

