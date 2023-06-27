MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TEXAS-208Detroit+175
Cleveland-142at KANSAS CITY+120
at LA ANGELS-205Chicago White Sox+172
N.Y Yankees-142at OAKLAND+120

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
San Diego-180at PITTSBURGH+152
at N.Y METS-146Milwaukee+124
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFPhiladelphiaOFF
LA Dodgers-320at COLORADO+260

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-142Cincinnati+120
at TORONTOOFFSan FranciscoOFF
Miami-112at BOSTON-104
at ATLANTA-148Minnesota+126
Houston-120at ST. LOUIS+102
at ARIZONA-127Tampa Bay+107
at SEATTLE-240Washington+198

