|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Wright State
|15
|at
|IUPUI
|at OKLAHOMA STATE
|1½
|West
|Virginia
|at PURDUE
|7½
|Rutgers
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|PK
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|at CHARLOTTE
|1
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4½
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|at INDIANA
|3
|(OFF)
|Toronto
|at BROOKLYN
|13½
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|Dallas
|7½
|(OFF)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at PORTLAND
|9½
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at GOLDEN STATE
|5
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at LA CLIPPERS
|5
|(OFF)
|Miami
|College Football
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Mississippi State
|1½
|2½
|(45½)
|Illinois
|USC
|1½
|1½
|(63½)
|Tulane
|LSU
|5½
|15½
|(54½)
|Purdue
|Utah
|1½
|1½
|(52½)
|Penn
|State
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BALTIMORE
|3½
|1½
|(35½)
|Pittsburgh
|Monday
|Buffalo
|2½
|1½
|(49½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at BOSTON
|-176
|Pittsburgh
|+146
|at COLORADO
|-156
|Vegas
|+130
|Philadelphia
|-114
|at
|ANAHEIM
|-105
