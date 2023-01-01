College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
Wright State15atIUPUI
at OKLAHOMA STATEWestVirginia
at PURDUERutgers
NBA
Monday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at NEW YORKPK(OFF)Phoenix
at CHARLOTTE1(OFF)LALakers
at CLEVELANDOFF(OFF)Chicago
at PHILADELPHIA(OFF)NewOrleans
at INDIANA3(OFF)Toronto
at BROOKLYN13½(OFF)SanAntonio
Dallas(OFF)atHOUSTON
at MINNESOTAOFF(OFF)Denver
at PORTLAND(OFF)Detroit
at GOLDEN STATE5(OFF)Atlanta
at LA CLIPPERS5(OFF)Miami
College Football
Monday
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
Mississippi State(45½)Illinois
USC(63½)Tulane
LSU15½(54½)Purdue
Utah(52½)PennState
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
at BALTIMORE(35½)Pittsburgh
Monday
Buffalo(49½)atCINCINNATI
NHL
Monday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at BOSTON-176Pittsburgh+146
at COLORADO-156Vegas+130
Philadelphia-114atANAHEIM-105

